Hargreaves Lansdown sees four-year high in gilt purchases following January yield spike

According to research from Hargreaves Lansdown, trading in UK government bonds nearly doubled from the levels seen in December 2024, as the first month of the new year recorded the highest levels of trade volume and value since 2021. On 14 January, both the UK 10- and 30-Year gilt yields climbed to their highest levels since 2008, reading 4.89% and 5.44%, respectively, while 2-Year gilts hit around 4.6%. Investors split on gilts as government fights higher borrowing costs amid rising yields "It seems the opportunity presented by the spike in gilt yields in January was too good to ...