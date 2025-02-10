FCA withdraws nearly 20,000 misleading financial ads in 2024

Nearly 20,000 financial promotions were withdrawn or amended in 2024 following intervention from the Financial Conduct Authority - nearly double the amount in 2023, the regulator has highlighted.
The FCA today (7 February) highlighted concerns with cryptoasset, debt solutions, and claims management company (CMC) promotions. FCA issues almost 600 alerts in initial months of tighter financial advert rules Around 9,197 CMC promotions were withdrawn in 2024, and many of these promotions were related to housing disrepair and motor finance claims targeted at vulnerable consumers. The watchdog said it continues to urge social media platforms to do more to proactively identify and prevent illegal financial promotions. It cited that last year, it launched targeted action against ...
