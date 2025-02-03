Aviva Investors launches LTAF focused on unlisted companies

The Aviva Investors Venture & Growth Capital LTAF will focus on unlisted companies and will leverage the newly launched venture and strategic capital capabilities within the firm's private markets division. Aviva Investors launches private debt LTAF Aviva Investors explained that the LTAF has been designed as an "evergreen fund" to provide injections of capital at repeating intervals and with no fixed lifespan. The aim is to give investors better access to early-stage companies and technology, while also providing the diversification benefits and return potential of private markets...