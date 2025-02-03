Aviva Investors launches LTAF focused on unlisted companies

Fourth LTAF in its arsenal

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Aviva Investors has launched its fourth long-term asset fund (LTAF), which has received an initial commitment of around £150m from Aviva.

The Aviva Investors Venture & Growth Capital LTAF will focus on unlisted companies and will leverage the newly launched venture and strategic capital capabilities within the firm's private markets division. Aviva Investors launches private debt LTAF Aviva Investors explained that the LTAF has been designed as an "evergreen fund" to provide injections of capital at repeating intervals and with no fixed lifespan. The aim is to give investors better access to early-stage companies and technology, while also providing the diversification benefits and return potential of private markets...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Trailing UK equities sees Rathbones and Vanguard red flag mandates in AoVs

FCA corporate bonds proposals undo 20 years of restrictions for retail investors

More on Funds

Trailing UK equities sees Rathbones and Vanguard red flag mandates in AoVs
Funds

Trailing UK equities sees Rathbones and Vanguard red flag mandates in AoVs

Three funds in total

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 04 February 2025 • 3 min read
Aviva Investors launches LTAF focused on unlisted companies
Funds

Aviva Investors launches LTAF focused on unlisted companies

Fourth LTAF in its arsenal

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 February 2025 • 2 min read
Square Mile's Martin Ward: Five UK fund picks five years on from Brexit
Funds

Square Mile's Martin Ward: Five UK fund picks five years on from Brexit

Almost indiscriminate selling of UK equities

Martin Ward
clock 31 January 2025 • 6 min read
Trustpilot