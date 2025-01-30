Rathbones poaches BNY's Lamb for client marketing role

Rathbones Group has appointed BNY's Charlotte Lamb as head of asset management, intermediaries and charities marketing.
In her new role, Lamb will sit within the client office and will head up the marketing of funds in the asset management arm, the charities proposition, Greenbank and other services for the intermediary market. Based in London, Lamb will report to Iain Clark, head of marketing and client strategy for the firm. Lamb most recently held the role of demand generation director at BNY, where she was responsible for the strategy and execution of all paid media. Rathbones hit by £3.4bn Autumn Budget outflows but FUMA on the rise She also worked as a marketing consultant at BNY, leading t...
