City Hive's ACT sees 60% surge in signatories in 2024

Ten investment management firms have signed up to City Hive’s Action, Challenge, Transparency (ACT) framework in 2024, marking a 58.8% rise from the previous year.
The ACT list, unveiled today (27 January), includes all 27 signatories with a combined £6.6trn in assets under management, committed to embracing transparency in corporate culture and values. City Hive relaunches mentorship programme in partnership with EnCircle This marked a significant growth from 2023, when the list numbered just 17 signatories with £5trn in AUM at the time. Some of the notable names that signed up to the ACT last year include Jupiter Asset Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Nedgroup Investments, Ninety One and Premier Miton Investors. City Hiv...
