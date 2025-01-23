Ninety One adds 'Sustainability Impact' label to another fund

Ninety One will adopt the ‘Sustainability Impact' label for its £200m Global Sustainable Equity fund.
Managed by Stephanie Niven and Miles Hamilton, the high-conviction fund seeks to invest in businesses with sustainable drivers of structural growth generating consistent returns. Themes in the portfolio include decarbonisation, financial and digital inclusion, healthcare impact, climate adaptation, water and pollution management and access to education. The label is set to take effect on 28 February and shareholders will shortly be updated on revisions to the prospectus, in line with the relevant disclosures outlined by the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime. ...
