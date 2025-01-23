European ETF flows smash previous record in 2024's final quarter

European ETFs continued to attract record investment in the fourth quarter of 2024 with inflows of over $90bn, marking the highest quarterly inflow ever and over $20bn higher than the record set in Q3.
The enduring popularity of European ETFs pushed net new assets for the year to a record $265.4bn – an increase of more than $80bn on the previous milestone – according to Invesco's latest European Demand Monitor. Equity ETFs continued to be the star attraction in the final quarter of 2024, claiming 91% of net new assets in Q4 and 80% for the full year. Global ETF flows set to surpass $1trn this year With total net new assets of $211bn in 2024, equities beat their previous annual record set in 2021 by 50%. Despite the highest number of product launches of fixed income ETFs sinc...
