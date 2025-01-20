Edinburgh Worldwide sets date for vote on 'Saba's overt land grab'

In a stock exchange filing today (20 January), EWI chair Jonathan Simpson-Dent urged shareholders to vote against "Saba's overt land grab for its own end game" at the general meeting on 14 February at Baillie Gifford's offices in Edinburgh. He added that Saba's proposals threaten the "extremely democratic" nature of UK investment trusts and issued a plea to shareholders to protect their investment: "You have chosen EWI for its unique and early access to hidden gems, ground-breaking businesses which in many cases are not available on the public markets. Let us not let Saba take that away....