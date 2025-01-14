Schroders Capital appoints Peter Lowe as head of UK real estate investment

Schroders Capital has promoted Peter Lowe to head of UK real estate investment as the private markets arm seeks to strengthen its real estate capabilities and client proposition.
Lowe, who joined Schroders as a fund manager in 2022, will support the UK real estate team in targeting outperformance for clients and capturing market opportunities as well as retaining his existing fund management responsibilities. SJP gives £5.2bn sustainable investment mandate to Schroders The appointment follows the promotion of former head of UK real estate Nick Montgomery to global head of real estate in September. In his new role, Lowe will work closely with Montgomery and Rebecca Gates, head of UK real estate asset management. Montgomery commented: "As we continue to s...
