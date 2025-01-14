Brown Advisory changes leadership structure with co-CEO appointment

Brown Advisory has promoted Logie Fitzwilliams to serve as co-CEO and co-president alongside current CEO and president Mike Hankin.
The move is set to address the growing needs of clients and shareholders and position the firm for the future. Under the new leadership structure, Fitzwilliams and Hankin will share all responsibilities at the helm of the firm, as well as serving on and reporting to the board. Brown Advisory appoints Tessa Pilkington to International Private Client team The pair have worked closely together for the past 15 years, with Hankin having been the sole CEO and president since the firm became private and independent in 1998. Fitzwilliams started with Brown Advisory in 2003 and most rece...
