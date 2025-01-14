Net Zero Asset Managers suspends activities as it launches 'fit for purpose' review

Voluntary member group to carry out internal review aimed at ensuring it 'remains fit for purpose in new global context', as ESG backlash among US firms continues to gather pace.
The Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative has pressed pause on its activities while it carries out an internal review aimed at ensuring it "remains fit for purpose in the new global context". The move comes just days after asset management BlackRock controversially confirmed it would quit the investor group, fuelling fears other US financial firms would exit the alliance ahead of President Donald Trump taking office. BlackRock becomes latest firm to leave global net-zero alliance BlackRock's decision followed a series of announcements over the past month from the six largest US...
