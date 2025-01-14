Net Zero Asset Managers suspends activities as it launches 'fit for purpose' review

Follows series of groups departing

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read

Voluntary member group to carry out internal review aimed at ensuring it 'remains fit for purpose in new global context', as ESG backlash among US firms continues to gather pace.

The Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative has pressed pause on its activities while it carries out an internal review aimed at ensuring it "remains fit for purpose in the new global context". The move comes just days after asset management BlackRock controversially confirmed it would quit the investor group, fuelling fears other US financial firms would exit the alliance ahead of President Donald Trump taking office. BlackRock becomes latest firm to leave global net-zero alliance BlackRock's decision followed a series of announcements over the past month from the six largest US...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81% by 2035

Labour government lifts 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms

More on ESG

Cazenove Capital to adopt SDR 'Sustainability Focus' label across £3bn trio of funds
ESG

Cazenove Capital to adopt SDR 'Sustainability Focus' label across £3bn trio of funds

Total of 16 labelled strategies across Schroders Group

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 07 January 2025 • 1 min read
Orchard Street adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for social and environmental fund
ESG

Orchard Street adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for social and environmental fund

Launched in 2022

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 13 December 2024 • 1 min read
abrdn to adopt 'Sustainability Focus' label for two equity funds
ESG

abrdn to adopt 'Sustainability Focus' label for two equity funds

From February 2025

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 12 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot