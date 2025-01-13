Gender pay gap in UK financial services boardrooms falls 5 percentage points

According to EY, the average remuneration for female non-executive board directors in financial services firms across the country rose by 7%, from $209,987 in 2019 to $225,275 in 2023. Meanwhile, their male counterparts saw their income decline 1% in the same period, from $301,966 to $299,076. Breaking it into units, in 2023 UK female directors earned $75 for every $100 earned by a male counterpart, $5 more than in 2019 ($70 versus $100). Diversity Project eyes expansion of Pathway Programme into the US in 2026 Martina Keane, EY UK & Ireland financial services leader, said ...