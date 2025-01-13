Gender pay gap in UK financial services boardrooms falls 5 percentage points

Despite contrasting rise in Europe

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

UK financial services boardrooms have seen their gender pay gap slip from 30% to 25% between 2019 and 2023, according to EY’s European Financial Services Boardroom Monitor, amid a slight decline in the salaries of male board directors and a corresponding rise for their female counterparts.

According to EY, the average remuneration for female non-executive board directors in financial services firms across the country rose by 7%, from $209,987 in 2019 to $225,275 in 2023. Meanwhile, their male counterparts saw their income decline 1% in the same period, from $301,966 to $299,076. Breaking it into units, in 2023 UK female directors earned $75 for every $100 earned by a male counterpart, $5 more than in 2019 ($70 versus $100). Diversity Project eyes expansion of Pathway Programme into the US in 2026 Martina Keane, EY UK & Ireland financial services leader, said ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

abrdn cuts fees and rebrands MyFolio Managed range

Market movements boost Polar Capital AUM by over £1bn in Q4

More on Diversity

Gender pay gap in UK financial services boardrooms falls 5 percentage points
Diversity

Gender pay gap in UK financial services boardrooms falls 5 percentage points

Despite contrasting rise in Europe

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 January 2025 • 3 min read
Diversity Project eyes expansion of Pathway Programme into the US in 2026
Diversity

Diversity Project eyes expansion of Pathway Programme into the US in 2026

Launch event

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 January 2025 • 2 min read
Partner Voice Women in Investment Awards 2024: Interview with Amundi ETF's Fannie Wurtz
Diversity

Partner Voice Women in Investment Awards 2024: Interview with Amundi ETF's Fannie Wurtz

Partner of the eighth Investment Week Women in Investment Awards

Investment Week
clock 12 December 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot