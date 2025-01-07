Panmure Liberum upgrades Schroders to 'Buy' following group CEO change

'Encouraging' early signs

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Analysts at investment bank Panmure Liberum have upgraded their rating on asset manager Schroders from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’.

Research analysts Rae Maile, Ross Luckman and James Allen argued that "the new CEO [Richard Oldfield] may be a catalyst to reverse the underperformance in recent years and deliver on the potential that the Schroders brand, distribution and global reach has to offer".  The trio added that the early signs in Richard Oldfield's tenure "have been encouraging, and we expect action on the bloated cost base will be next".  Rathbones AM poaches from Schroders for business development director role Oldfield made the step up from chief financial officer to group CEO in early November last ye...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

AIC calls on retail platforms to spread awareness of 'vital' Saba general meetings

Pair of Janus Henderson trusts set date for general meetings requisitioned by 'self-serving' Saba

More on Companies

Burberry beats ASOS and abrdn to be the most shorted UK stock of 2024
Companies

Burberry beats ASOS and abrdn to be the most shorted UK stock of 2024

Hargreaves Lansdown tenth on the list

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 January 2025 • 5 min read
Shein's London IPO on the line as it fails to address forced labour concerns
Companies

Shein's London IPO on the line as it fails to address forced labour concerns

MPs ‘horrified’ by lack of evidence

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 January 2025 • 2 min read
AIM companies valued at over £1bn hit nine-year low amid rise in takeovers and main market moves
Companies

AIM companies valued at over £1bn hit nine-year low amid rise in takeovers and main market moves

Only six at the end of 2024

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 January 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot