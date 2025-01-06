London Stock Exchange suffers lowest IPO volume on record in 2024

Last year saw the lowest volume of new listings on the London Stock Exchange since records began in 2010.
According to EY's report, there were just 18 IPOs on the main market and AIM last year, with eight of these coming in the final quarter of 2024. However, despite the low volumes of listings, the value of the IPOs significantly trumped the proceeds raised in 2023, with a 256% rise year-on-year from £953.7m to £3.4bn. IPO activity predicted to return in 2025 as dealmakers turn increasingly bullish Most of this figure was raised by the IPO of French film producer and TV streaming service Canal +, which contributed £2.6bn to the £3.4bn total, marking the largest debut on the LSE since...
