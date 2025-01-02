Pershing Square Holdings given green light to delist from Amsterdam stock exchange

To delist on 31 January

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Pershing Square Holdings (PSH), the Guernsey-based investment trust managed by Bill Ackman, has received authorisation to delist from the Amsterdam stock exchange.

Having submitted a delisting request on 4 December 2024, PSH will delist from Euronext Amsterdam on 31 January 2025 but continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market.  Ackman's US IPO withdrawal casts doubt on lower performance fees for Pershing Square Holdings According to a sock exchange notice today (2 January), investors who currently own PSH shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam will be able to trade their shares on the London market instead. The announcement comes months after the billionaire investor and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman...

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
Trustpilot