Pershing Square Holdings given green light to delist from Amsterdam stock exchange

Pershing Square Holdings (PSH), the Guernsey-based investment trust managed by Bill Ackman, has received authorisation to delist from the Amsterdam stock exchange.
Having submitted a delisting request on 4 December 2024, PSH will delist from Euronext Amsterdam on 31 January 2025 but continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. Ackman's US IPO withdrawal casts doubt on lower performance fees for Pershing Square Holdings According to a sock exchange notice today (2 January), investors who currently own PSH shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam will be able to trade their shares on the London market instead. The announcement comes months after the billionaire investor and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes