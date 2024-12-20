UK retail sales edge up by 0.2% in November

UK retail sales volumes are forecast to have increased by 0.2% in November, following a 0.7% decline in October 2024.
According to data the Office for National Statistics, the 0.2% rise in retail sales in November is below the annual sales volumes leading up to that month, which stood at 0.5%. The largest decline in sales came from textile clothing and footwear stores, which experienced a 2.6% drop in volumes in November after a 3.5% decrease in October of this year. "This left clothing stores sales volumes at their lowest level since January 2022, with retailers reporting that economic factors were affecting sales," the ONS stated. UK retail sales slump to 0.6% as shoppers protect their coffers f...
