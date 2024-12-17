Shein mulls sale of less than 10% of stocks under London IPO- reports

Shein is considering requesting UK regulators to exempt it from listing rules that would require at least 10% of the company's shares to be offered to the public in a London IPO, according to reports from Reuters.

According to a Reuters source, the e-commerce giant is exploring this option in order to facilitate its widely-anticipated float on the London Stock Exchange. Friday Briefing: And the exodus continues? If approved, this would likely mark the first time a company has been permitted to list below the 10% rule. Shein is expected to float with a £50bn market cap next year. Its potential launch on the LSE follows controversies surrounding two cases of child labour that the Singapore-headquartered retailer said it had found in its supply chain back in August. FCA pressed to block S...

