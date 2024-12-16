The Federal Reserve is set to take a more careful approach next year to its monetary policy decisions amid concerns that president-elect Donald Trump’s policies could fuel a more inflationary environment.
Economists surveyed last week by the Financial Times edged up their forecasts for the federal funds rate next year compared to a previous survey in September. According to the poll, most respondents said in September they expected the rate would fall to 3%-3.5% by the end of 2025. However, last week's survey revealed that the vast majority now estimate it will settle at 3.5% or above at this time next year. The majority (65%) of those surveyed indicated the funds rate range is forecast to be at 3.5%-4% at the end of next year, up from the just over 20% of respondents who agreed w...
