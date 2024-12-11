Hamilton Lane joins forces with Allfunds Blockchain to broaden tokenised access to private markets

In collaboration with Apex Group

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Private markets-focused investment management firm Hamilton Lane has partnered with Allfunds Blockchain, the digital innovation arm of Allfunds, in a joint venture aimed at further expanding access to private markets for European investors.

In collaboration with Apex Group, which will serve as the transfer agent, the firms intend to expand access to some Hamilton Lane funds by offering tokenised versions of the strategies through the Allfunds Blockchain platform.  Apex's chief of digital asset funds and business, Bruce Jackson, welcomed the partnership and added that Apex "will also continue to improve our operating model for the distribution of traditional and alternative asset funds using a blockchain platform to enhance subscription, administration and transfer agency processes". Janus Henderson Investors taps into bl...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

