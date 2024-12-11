BlackRock leverages ELTIF 2.0 framework to increase private markets access for European clients

Increased push into alternatives

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

BlackRock has unveiled an ‘evergreen’ private markets platform for wealth investors in Europe, providing multiple fund exposure to institutional-quality alternative investments under the new European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF) 2.0 framework.

The platform will also be open to clients in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, with a minimum €10,000 investment. BlackRock bolsters European access to AI with triple fund launch BlackRock has kicked off the launch with two funds covering private equity, multi-alternatives, infrastructure, private debt and real estate, making use of the firm's "deep private markets expertise", it stated. The BlackRock Private Equity Partners and BlackRock Alternative Portfolio Solutions will both have an ELTIF 2.0 wrapper, a system Stephen Cohen, chief product officer at BlackRock, said was "breaki...

