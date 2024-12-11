BlackRock leverages ELTIF 2.0 framework to increase private markets access for European clients

The platform will also be open to clients in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, with a minimum €10,000 investment. BlackRock bolsters European access to AI with triple fund launch BlackRock has kicked off the launch with two funds covering private equity, multi-alternatives, infrastructure, private debt and real estate, making use of the firm's "deep private markets expertise", it stated. The BlackRock Private Equity Partners and BlackRock Alternative Portfolio Solutions will both have an ELTIF 2.0 wrapper, a system Stephen Cohen, chief product officer at BlackRock, said was "breaki...