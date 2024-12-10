Evelyn Partners drops Ninety One UK Alpha for Fidelity Special Sits

Burns, who is lead manager of the firm's Core MPS range, has initiated positions of between 2% and 4.5% in the £3bn Fidelity Special Situations fund across the Conservative, Cautious, Balanced, Growth, Adventurous and Maximum Growth portfolios. Over one year, Fidelity Special Situations has returned 22% versus 14.9% from the IA UK All Companies sector, while the £289m Ninety One UK Alpha fund has returned 11.8%, according to FE Fundinfo. Evelyn Partners CEO Geddes warns of 'stifling' CGT change impact "Although we see large companies as attractively priced, we see even more value ...