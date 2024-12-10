Canal+ crosses Channel to list on the London Stock Exchange following disbanding of Vivendi

French film producer and TV streaming service Canal+ is set to list on the London Stock Exchange next week (16 December) following its split from the Vivendi in a boost to the UK’s capital markets.
In a Vivendi shareholder meeting on Monday (9 December), more than 97.5% of votes cast were in favour of the separation from Vivendi of Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group, a change that will also see Havas and Louis Hachette list on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Growth Paris, respectively. Just under 72% of shareholders were present, exceeding the two-thirds majority necessary to greenlight a decision, with the overwhelming majority voting to see the film franchise business cross the Channel for London. Just Eat Takeaway to delist from London Stock Exchange The Paris-based ...
