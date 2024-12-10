Canal+ crosses Channel to list on the London Stock Exchange following disbanding of Vivendi

Largest IPO in two years

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

French film producer and TV streaming service Canal+ is set to list on the London Stock Exchange next week (16 December) following its split from the Vivendi in a boost to the UK’s capital markets.

In a Vivendi shareholder meeting on Monday (9 December), more than 97.5% of votes cast were in favour of the separation from Vivendi of Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group, a change that will also see Havas and Louis Hachette list on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Growth Paris, respectively.  Just under 72% of shareholders were present, exceeding the two-thirds majority necessary to greenlight a decision, with the overwhelming majority voting to see the film franchise business cross the Channel for London.  Just Eat Takeaway to delist from London Stock Exchange The Paris-based ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Analysts split over ECB interest rates cut

AllianceBernstein set to sue Switzerland over $17bn Credit Suisse debt wipeout- reports

More on Markets

JPMAM's Hugh Gimber: Looking beyond the headlines in 2025
Markets

JPMAM's Hugh Gimber: Looking beyond the headlines in 2025

'Four key themes'

Hugh Gimber
clock 10 December 2024 • 5 min read
Four Graphs explaining how interest rate expectations changed in 2024
Markets

Four Graphs explaining how interest rate expectations changed in 2024

Four experts write

Investment Week
clock 04 December 2024 • 3 min read
IPO activity predicted to return in 2025 as dealmakers turn increasingly bullish
Markets

IPO activity predicted to return in 2025 as dealmakers turn increasingly bullish

Moonfare analysis

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot