HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth CEO Annabel Spring to depart firm

HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth CEO Annabel Spring will leave the firm at the end of December to pursue other external opportunities.
Barry O'Byrne, the CEO of HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking, thanked Spring for her "many contributions" to the company. "We are grateful to her for her leadership of the significant turnaround, integration and growth of the global private bank and wealth businesses, the transforming of our technology, product set and client experience, as well as building a client-focused culture and team," he said. HSBC creates international wealth business in major restructuring The move comes as HSBC is set to create a single centre of expertise in wealth and premier solutions and will separate ...
