Higher yields prompt investors to pour into fixed income funds as UK equities break outflow spell

Calastone's Fund Flow index found fixed income funds suffered £516m of outflows in August with a further £769m pulled from the sector in September. Investors changed their tune in October, adding £631m to bond funds. Head of global markets Edward Glyn attributed the positive flows to investors taking advantage of higher yields driven by inflationary pressures. French bonds in disarray ahead of potential no confidence vote against government "Bond yields fell during the second half of November after surging from their mid-September low point," Glyn explained. "Outflows from fixed i...