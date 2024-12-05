Higher yields prompt investors to pour into fixed income funds as UK equities break outflow spell

Fixed income funds saw a second month of positive flows in November, reaching £764m, offsetting the net outflows seen in August and September.
Calastone's Fund Flow index found fixed income funds suffered £516m of outflows in August with a further £769m pulled from the sector in September. Investors changed their tune in October, adding £631m to bond funds. Head of global markets Edward Glyn attributed the positive flows to investors taking advantage of higher yields driven by inflationary pressures. French bonds in disarray ahead of potential no confidence vote against government "Bond yields fell during the second half of November after surging from their mid-September low point," Glyn explained. "Outflows from fixed i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes