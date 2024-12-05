Richard Saldanha returns to Aviva Investors after three week stint at Royal London AM

Richard Saldanha has returned to Aviva Investors’ global equities team after less than a month at Royal London Asset Management, resuming his position as manager of the Global Equity Income fund.
In August, Aviva Investors announced that Saldanha was set to leave the firm after a 17-year tenure, with Francois de Bruin and Matt Kirby also making the switch to RLAM after the trio's stint managing nearly £2bn in assets for Aviva. At the time, Aviva said the group were leaving the firm to pursue "other opportunities in the market", but on 11 November, RLAM welcomed the trio, with Saldanha due to become the lead manager of the Royal London Global Equity Income fund, a £1.1bn strategy, and a manger on the Global Equity Select fund. Trio of global equity fund managers to exit Aviv...
