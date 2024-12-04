IPO activity predicted to return in 2025 as dealmakers turn increasingly bullish

Moonfare analysis

Linus Uhlig
2 min read

IPO activity is expected to increase next year as exit opportunities arise and dealmaking conviction increases, according to private equity platform Moonfare.

According to Moonfare analysts, a more stable and gradually declining interest rate environment should make pricing risk easier for dealmakers, "thereby opening up exit opportunities for corporates and sponsors previously hampered by stubbornly wide bid-ask spreads between buyers and sellers".  In September, 24 central banks worldwide cut interest rates with room for major central banks such as the European Central Bank to cut rates further, in the view of Moonfare chief economist Mike O'Sullivan.  Blackstone readies IPOs for some of its largest portfolio companies Consequently, th...

