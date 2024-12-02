Gresham House appoints Hyewon Kong as sustainable investment director

Gresham House has bolstered its sustainable investment team capabilities with the appointment of Hyewon Kong as sustainable investment director.
As part of her new role, Kong will oversee Gresham House's sustainable investment team and strategy to promote sustainability efforts at the firm and across its strategies. She brings over 20 years of expertise in the field of sustainable investment across Asia, Europe and North America and joins Gresham House from the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO). She was most recently IMCO's head of responsible investing for over four years, leading sustainable investing strategies and overseeing ESG integration across several asset classes. Four Graphs explaining the curre...
