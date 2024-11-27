FCA unveils consultation into repealing MiFID organisational requirements

The Financial Conduct Authority has published a consultation paper looking into the transfer of the MiFID organisational requirements and operating costs rules for investment into its Handbook.
The consultation comes off the back of the Treasury plans to reform the MiFID framework to "reinvigorate" capital markets, as set out in Rachel Reeves' Mansion House speech earlier this month. Mansion House speech: What does it mean for the investment and pension landscape? Under the watchdog's consultation, not much change is expected to take place and impact regulated firms, given many of the conduct rules and systems and control rules under MiFID will be brought into the FCA's Handbook. As such, the regulator has proposed to "retain the current substance of the requirements" to ...
