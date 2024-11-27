In 2013, just five transactions within the UK's space sector occurred, but this increased to 27 in 2023. According to research from Heligan Group this is a trend set to continue, "due to increasing government funding, the falling cost of launches and the adoption of new technologies, such as satellite-based quantum key distribution technology". Seraphim Space trust divests early-stage portfolio to focus on mature assets Simon Heath, partner at Heligan Group, said: "Advances in technology such as reusable rockets, orbital refuelling and in-space manufacturing via 3D printing are dri...