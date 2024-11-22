Tavistock Investments acquires £3bn asset manager Alpha Beta Partners

Tavistock Investments has struck a deal to acquire Alpha Beta Partners, an asset manager with £3bn of assets under management.
Based in London and Bath, ABP was founded in 2017 by Geoff Brooks and Andrew Thompson. Tavistock said ABP's focus on retail investors served by regulated advice businesses will be "complementary" to its business positioning. "This acquisition strengthens Tavistock's asset management scale and solutions provision in the UK retail investment market," the firm said. "It is a key step in the group's refocusing into a much more significant asset manager providing investment solutions to third party advice firms and networks, as well as to retail clients directly." Tavistock ends deal...
