Tavistock Investments acquires £3bn asset manager Alpha Beta Partners

'Complementary' to business positioning

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Tavistock Investments has struck a deal to acquire Alpha Beta Partners, an asset manager with £3bn of assets under management.

Based in London and Bath, ABP was founded in 2017 by Geoff Brooks and Andrew Thompson. Tavistock said ABP's focus on retail investors served by regulated advice businesses will be "complementary" to its business positioning.   "This acquisition strengthens Tavistock's asset management scale and solutions provision in the UK retail investment market," the firm said.  "It is a key step in the group's refocusing into a much more significant asset manager providing investment solutions to third party advice firms and networks, as well as to retail clients directly." Tavistock ends deal...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Financial services firms rush to AI despite lack of understanding of its functions

Women over 50 heavily unrepresented in investment management workforce

More on Companies

Tavistock Investments acquires £3bn asset manager Alpha Beta Partners
Companies

Tavistock Investments acquires £3bn asset manager Alpha Beta Partners

'Complementary' to business positioning

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 November 2024 • 2 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Companies best placed to absorb NI cost pressures
Companies

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Companies best placed to absorb NI cost pressures

Following Rachel Reeves' Budget

Derren Nathan
clock 21 November 2024 • 4 min read
Liontrust profits sink by a further 28% as AUM continues to decline
Companies

Liontrust profits sink by a further 28% as AUM continues to decline

Job cuts of around 25 staff

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 November 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot