UK consumer confidence ticks up in November ahead of Black Friday

All five measures up

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

UK consumer confidence edged up in November, as fears over the contents of the UK Budget and the implications of the US presidential election receded.

The GfK Consumer Confidence index increased by three points to -18 in November, with all measures marking positive gains over the month. The largest increase came from the major purchase index, which inched up five points since last month, reaching -16 in November. Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said the increase in the major purchase index came in the run-up to Black Friday taking place next week. "The other four measures, covering personal financial expectations and the wider economy, have registered small increases too," Bellamy added. UK consumer confidence...

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan

Trustpilot