UK consumer confidence ticks up in November ahead of Black Friday

The GfK Consumer Confidence index increased by three points to -18 in November, with all measures marking positive gains over the month. The largest increase came from the major purchase index, which inched up five points since last month, reaching -16 in November. Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said the increase in the major purchase index came in the run-up to Black Friday taking place next week. "The other four measures, covering personal financial expectations and the wider economy, have registered small increases too," Bellamy added. UK consumer confidence...