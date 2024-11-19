Miton UK MicroCap trust headed for voluntary wind-up

‘Challenging’ performance and dwindling assets

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Miton UK MicroCap trust (MINI) will put forward proposals for a voluntary winding up process to shareholders.

In a stock exchange notice on Monday (18 November), the board of MINI said that following the level of redemption requests received for the current year, it has engaged with shareholders about the future of the vehicle. Although shareholders voiced support for the trust and its investment manager, the fund has been through a "challenging period of performance" and, following this year's redemptions, the board noted MINI is now "at a size which some investors consider to be too small from a liquidity perspective". Premier Miton European Opps manager Russell Champion exits for boutique ...

