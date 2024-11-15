UK economy grows only 0.1% in third quarter after September slowdown

Below consensus for 0.2% growth

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
The UK economy expanded by only 0.1% in the three months to September compared to the previous quarter, offset by declines in manufacturing and information and communication services.

The quarterly gross domestic product figure published by the Office for National Statistics today (15 November) compared with an expansion of 0.5% in the second quarter and came in below economist consensus for 0.2% growth. Production fell by 0.5% in September, mostly as a result of a decline in manufacturing output. This marked a significant departure from August, when that figure stood at 0.5%. Overall, the sector recorded a 0.2% decline over the three months to September. Similarly, services output notched up just 0.1% in the third quarter, but monthly figures for September showed ...

Trustpilot