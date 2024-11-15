UK economy grows only 0.1% in third quarter after September slowdown

The quarterly gross domestic product figure published by the Office for National Statistics today (15 November) compared with an expansion of 0.5% in the second quarter and came in below economist consensus for 0.2% growth. Production fell by 0.5% in September, mostly as a result of a decline in manufacturing output. This marked a significant departure from August, when that figure stood at 0.5%. Overall, the sector recorded a 0.2% decline over the three months to September. Similarly, services output notched up just 0.1% in the third quarter, but monthly figures for September showed ...