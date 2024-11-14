Rachel Reeves commits to establishing PISCES framework by May 2025 in Mansion House speech

'World-first' framework

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

In an attempt to reinvigorate the UK’s capital markets, Rachel Reeves will use her Mansion House speech tonight (14 November) to commit to establishing the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES) by May next year.

Proposed by the former chancellor Jeremy Hunt in March's Spring Budget, the scheme would seek to create a world-first regulated market for trading private company shares, with transfers set to be exempt from stamp duty taxes on stocks.  The previous government's vision for PISCES included a blend of features of public markets, including multilateral trading, and aspects of private markets, such as greater discretion on which company disclosures should be made public. As such, the system is designed to facilitate access to capital and improved liquidity for early-stage private companie...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Chrysalis holding Klarna files for New York IPO

FundCalibre adds Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste to 'Elite Rating' suite

More on Markets

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Baillie Gifford at the Investment Week Leaders Summit
Markets

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Baillie Gifford at the Investment Week Leaders Summit

Partner Content - Baillie Gifford sponsor of the Investment Week Leaders Summit. Rachael Callaghan looks into AI and market dynamics.

Rachael Callaghan, Investment Specialist, Baillie Gifford
clock 14 November 2024 • 3 min read
Market Movers Blog: Dollar surges to six-month high as Trump tariff talk stokes up inflation worries
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Dollar surges to six-month high as Trump tariff talk stokes up inflation worries

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 11 November 2024 • 1 min read
Autumn Budget 24: UK stocks rally while gilt yields soar as 'questions remain' around fiscal headroom
Markets

Autumn Budget 24: UK stocks rally while gilt yields soar as 'questions remain' around fiscal headroom

Gilts reach year-to-date high

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 30 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot