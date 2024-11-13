What is next for the US after Donald Trump's re-election?

Round-up of Trump's policies

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Investment Week senior reporter Sorin-Andrei Dojan discusses the state of the US economy and what policies to expect from a second Trump term.

It has been just over a week since Donald Trump won the US presidential election, which will see him take office early next year. Already, markets have had a huge reaction and are still digesting what the next four years will look like in a Trump 2.0 era with regards to domestic and international policy. The US economy, which just recorded a rise in inflation for the first time since March, will be one of the first beasts the incoming president will have to tackle.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

FCA admits there could have been better handling of name and shame proposals

Number of ISA millionaires hits all-time high of nearly 5,000

More on US

US inflation rises to 2.6% in October as core measure remains firm
US

US inflation rises to 2.6% in October as core measure remains firm

Matching economist expectations

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 November 2024 • 1 min read
Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25bps amid persistent economic growth
US

Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25bps amid persistent economic growth

November FOMC meeting

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 08 November 2024 • 2 min read
abrdn's Lizzy Galbraith: What a Trump win could mean for the economic outlook
US

abrdn's Lizzy Galbraith: What a Trump win could mean for the economic outlook

US presidential election

Lizzy Galbraith
clock 07 November 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot