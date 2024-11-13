Investment Week senior reporter Sorin-Andrei Dojan discusses the state of the US economy and what policies to expect from a second Trump term.
It has been just over a week since Donald Trump won the US presidential election, which will see him take office early next year. Already, markets have had a huge reaction and are still digesting what the next four years will look like in a Trump 2.0 era with regards to domestic and international policy. The US economy, which just recorded a rise in inflation for the first time since March, will be one of the first beasts the incoming president will have to tackle.
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes