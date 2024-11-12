Having spent the entirety of 2024 in Fidelity International’s top ten best-selling funds, the Jupiter India portfolio has dropped out of the list for the first time this year amid growing concerns over India’s economic outlook, and an increasing investor migration towards more defensive positioning.
Ed Monk, associate director at Fidelity, noted that the shift away from Jupiter India "may reflect investor caution on growing concern that the market bull run may finally be coming to an end, as international enthusiasm for Indian assets has cooled". During October, India's main stock market indices, the BSE SENSEX and the NSE Nifty experienced their steepest monthly declines since March 2020, while the rupee edged close to a record low against the US dollar. "Fidelity's personal investors seem to be reassessing their exposure amid a less favourable economic environment," Monk added...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes