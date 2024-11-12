FCA renews approach to enforcement disclosures after failures on Julius Baer case

Following Upper Tribunal criticism

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has revised its approach to disclosure processes in regulatory enforcement cases after receiving criticism from London’s Upper Tribunal.

In a statement, the UK's financial watchdog said it had completed a review of its disclosure process and introduced various changes to improve quality and minimise the risk of mistakenly failing to disclose a document.  FCA fines Julius Baer £18m over 'corrupt' relationship with Russian oil conglomerate This involves providing greater training and support for case teams, and taking a broader approach to disclosure, which the regulator said "will mean our review of documents is not focused only on identifying potentially undermining material". "Under our new broader approach, we wil...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

UK wage growth cools less than expected as unemployment rate ticks up

Brookfield to sell €470m Tritax EuroBox assets to SEGRO following takeover

More on Regulation

Schroder BSC Social Impact plans investment policy revamp to adopt SDR label
Regulation

Schroder BSC Social Impact plans investment policy revamp to adopt SDR label

'Sustainability Impact' label

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 November 2024 • 2 min read
FCA unveils enhanced rules for market data and investment research
Regulation

FCA unveils enhanced rules for market data and investment research

Including bonds and derivatives

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 November 2024 • 2 min read
Jupiter changes Global Sustainable Equities fund name to comply with SDR
Regulation

Jupiter changes Global Sustainable Equities fund name to comply with SDR

Renamed Jupiter Global Leaders fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 05 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot