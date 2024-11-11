Lack of clarity keeps retail investors from getting on board with SDR labels

Research in Finance survey

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

Retail investors have struggled to fully embrace the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and their related labels, after they are left questioning their practical meaning.

According to a survey of 30 private investors by Research in Finance, many expressed doubts about the need for sustainability labels in the first place, as they claimed they would consider responsible investments regardless of whether funds had adopted an SDR label. FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025 The investors said that, in their eyes, having one of the four labels adds "very little value" if any to the products in question, as they would prefer a focus on the "tangible facts and figures". One of the respondents went as far as to say...

Trustpilot