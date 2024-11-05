Trio of Fidelity International funds fail value assessment due to underperformance

A trio of Fidelity International funds have failed the firm’s value assessment due to persistent underperformance challenges.
In its 2024 report, the FIL Investment Services (UK) board said it is reviewing potential actions for the Fidelity America, Fidelity Europe (ex UK) and Fidelity Japan funds after they were found not to have demonstrated good value for investors. Part of the Fidelity Investment Funds IX range, the three strategies all failed to outperform their respective benchmarks over a one, three and five-year period. The board said it has examined the reasons for underperformance, with each fund's portfolio managers and the chief investment officer noting plans for "additional oversight" on how m...
