FCA urges financial services firms to step up defences against CrowdStrike-style incidents

In a statement on Thursday (1 November), the regulator said firms should improve their ability to respond to and recover from future disruptions, citing a rise in reports of third-party incidents since the beginning of 2023. "These outages emphasise firms' increasing dependence on unregulated third parties to deliver important business services," the FCA said. "This highlights the importance of firms continuing to become operationally resilient in line with our rules." FCA urged to avoid 'ambiguity' in post-Consumer Duty rulebook review The financial watchdog set a March 2025 dead...