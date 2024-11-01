FCA urges financial services firms to step up defences against CrowdStrike-style incidents

Surge in third-party related incidents

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has called on financial services firms to bolster their operational resilience after this summer’s CrowdStrike outage.

In a statement on Thursday (1 November), the regulator said firms should improve their ability to respond to and recover from future disruptions, citing a rise in reports of third-party incidents since the beginning of 2023.  "These outages emphasise firms' increasing dependence on unregulated third parties to deliver important business services," the FCA said. "This highlights the importance of firms continuing to become operationally resilient in line with our rules." FCA urged to avoid 'ambiguity' in post-Consumer Duty rulebook review The financial watchdog set a March 2025 dead...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Legal & General closes Future World Sustainable Global Equity Focus fund

Residential Secure Income lead manager transfers to new firm as part of Gresham House partnership

More on Technology

FCA launches AI Lab to bolster innovation and development in financial services
Technology

FCA launches AI Lab to bolster innovation and development in financial services

'Safe and responsible' use of AI

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 October 2024 • 2 min read
IA: Artificial intelligence could be adopted across investment management
Technology

IA: Artificial intelligence could be adopted across investment management

Technology Working Group report

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: AI investments have been made and now we are waiting for the pay off
Technology

Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: AI investments have been made and now we are waiting for the pay off

Scale of AI investment is 'staggering'

Merlin Piscitelli
clock 03 October 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot