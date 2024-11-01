Legal & General closes Future World Sustainable Global Equity Focus fund

Legal & General’s asset management division has called time on the L&G Future World Sustainable Global Equity focus fund following a review.
The fund launched back in December 2021 and held £21.9m in assets, was closed on 30 September. According to data from Morningstar, the fund held £35.7m in assets at its peak in March 2024. "Following a review of the fund, a decision was taken that an orderly closure was in the best interests of our investors," a spokesperson told Investment Week. "We are committed to treating customers fairly and the remaining proceeds are being returned to the minimal number of investors impacted." Ninety One shuts Global Macro Alternative fund The strategy, which invested in global equities w...
