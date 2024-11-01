FCA and PSR appoint barrister to chair pair of regulatory decision-making committees

The boards of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Payments Systems Regulator have appointed barrister Alison Potter as chair of the FCA’s Regulatory Decisions Committee (RDC) and the PSR’s Enforcement Decisions Committee (EDC).
These two committees are responsible for taking certain regulatory decisions on behalf of the two financial watchdogs, with committee members selected based on their ability to make decisions free of bias and grounded in evidence and experience. FCA urged to avoid 'ambiguity' in post-Consumer Duty rulebook review Potter, a barrister with over three decades of legal experience, will replace the current chair Tim Parkes, who is standing down later this year. Potter's tenure is effective from today (1 November), allowing for a short transitional period with Parkes. Bernadette Conroy...
