IMF backs Rachel Reeves' 'sustainable' £40bn tax hikes

Amid tentative support from business

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has received support from the International Monetary Fund for the £40bn worth of tax raises in Wednesday’s (30 October) Autumn Budget.

A spokesperson for the UN agency said: "We welcome the Budget's focus on boosting growth through a needed increase in public investment while addressing urgent pressures on public services. The IMF added that it "support[s] the envisaged reduction in the deficit over the medium term, including by sustainably raising revenue".  The agency added that the reforms to strengthen the fiscal framework include "shortening the horizon of fiscal rules, conducting regular spending reviews, moving to one fiscal event a year and enhancing the role of the OBR".  Autumn Budget 24: Government to r...

Trustpilot