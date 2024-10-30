Autumn Budget 24: ISA regime left untouched despite financial services agenda pledge

Great British ISA scrapped

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Labour government has confirmed the ISA system will not be subject to any changes in the Autumn Budget.

The Treasury set out that annual subscription limits will remain at £20,000 for individual savings accounts, £4,000 for Lifetime ISAs and £9,000 for Junior ISAs and child trust funds until 5 April 2030. Autumn Budget 24: Labour raises lower and higher rates of capital gains tax with immediate effect In the Budget document, the government also confirmed the scrapping of the Great British ISA, introduced by former chancellor Jeremy Hunt back in his Spring Budget in March. This was supposed to give retail investors an additional £5,000 annual allowance to invest in British companies. ...

Cristian Angeloni
