Autumn Budget 24: Inherited pensions to face IHT from 2027

Pensions passed on will be subject to inheritance tax (IHT) from 2027, Rachel Reeves has confirmed in today’s (30 October) Budget.
Pensions are currently exempt from IHT and not classed as part of an estate when someone passes away. "We will close the loophole created by the previous government, made even bigger when the lifetime allowance was abolished, by bringing inherited pensions into inheritance tax from April 2027," Reeves said. Autumn Budget 24: Chancellor Reeves sets 20% IHT rate on AIM shares Pension death benefit rules mean there is no tax to pay for any recipient if the member dies before the age of 75. If death occurs before age 75 then no tax applies, and if after age 75 then the beneficiary p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes