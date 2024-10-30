Autumn Budget 24: Inherited pensions to face IHT from 2027

Impacting wealth transfer efficiency and legacy planning

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read

Pensions passed on will be subject to inheritance tax (IHT) from 2027, Rachel Reeves has confirmed in today’s (30 October) Budget.

Pensions are currently exempt from IHT and not classed as part of an estate when someone passes away. "We will close the loophole created by the previous government, made even bigger when the lifetime allowance was abolished, by bringing inherited pensions into inheritance tax from April 2027," Reeves said. Autumn Budget 24: Chancellor Reeves sets 20% IHT rate on AIM shares Pension death benefit rules mean there is no tax to pay for any recipient if the member dies before the age of 75. If death occurs before age 75 then no tax applies, and if after age 75 then the beneficiary p...

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
