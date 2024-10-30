Autumn Budget 24: Reeves promises to meet changed fiscal rules by 2030

'Public sector net financial liabilities'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she will meet her new “stability” and "investment" rules by 2030, which ensure money for day-to-day spending will not be funded by borrowing.

Delivering the Labour party's first Budget since 2010 today (30 October), Reeves said the Labour party cannot undo "14 years of damage in one go".  However, the chancellor's new "stability rule" will "bring the current Budget into balance, so that we do not borrow to fund day-to-day spending", she added, while her fresh "investment rule" will change the way debt is measured in the UK.  "We will meet this rule in 2030 until that becomes the third year of the forecast. From then on, we will balance the current Budget in the third year of every Budget held annually each autumn," Reeves d...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Ten key takeaways from Autumn Budget 2024

Autumn Budget 24: UK stocks rally while gilt yields soar as 'questions remain' around fiscal headroom

More on Economics

OBR: Undisclosed spending pressures led to 'materially different' Spring Budget forecasts
Economics

OBR: Undisclosed spending pressures led to 'materially different' Spring Budget forecasts

Additional £9.5bn in spending pressures

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 October 2024 • 2 min read
Autumn Budget 24: Reeves promises to meet changed fiscal rules by 2030
Economics

Autumn Budget 24: Reeves promises to meet changed fiscal rules by 2030

'Public sector net financial liabilities'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 30 October 2024 • 3 min read
Autumn Budget 24: Labour raises lower and higher rates of capital gains tax with immediate effect
Economics

Autumn Budget 24: Labour raises lower and higher rates of capital gains tax with immediate effect

CGT on residential property unchanged

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 30 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot