Treasury Committee elected in time for Autumn Budget scrutiny

Reflecting the composition of seats in the lower chamber, Labour MPs hold seven of the 11 committee places, with chair Meg Hillier, whose appointment was confirmed in September, set to lead the committee. Joining Hillier will be her Labour colleagues Rachel Blake, Siobhain McDonagh, Lola McEvoy, Lucy Rigby, Jeevun Sandher and Yuan Yang. Liberal Democrat duo Chris Coghlan and Bobby Dean and Conservative representatives Harriet Baldwin, ex-committee chair and a former JP Morgan pension fund manager, and John Glen, make up the remaining four spots. Meg Hillier appointed as chair of...