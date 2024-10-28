OBR accused of 'political intervention' by ex-chancellor Hunt over spending review

Former Conservative chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accused the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) of not allowing him to explain how the Treasury prepared its departmental expenditure limits as part of the March 2024 Budget.
In a letter addressed to the OBR on Friday (25 October) and published today (28 October), Hunt stated he was "not informed in advance" of the contents of the spending review despite it covering his time in office as chancellor. "In your letter to the Treasury Select Committee announcing the review on the 29 July, you stated that the review would cover ‘the adequacy of the information and assurances provided to the OBR by the Treasury regarding departmental spending,'" Hunt wrote in the letter. "As this covers my time as chancellor, as a matter of procedural fairness I would have expec...
