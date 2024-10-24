Titan Wealth acquires Channel Islands-based Ravenscroft Investments

Ravenscroft, one of the largest wealth managers in the Channel Islands, provides discretionary investment management, fund management, advisory investment services and execution-only trading. It also offers cash management, dealing in, and storage of, physical precious metals. Titan Wealth set to shut multi-asset range of funds It has about 100 staff to service private and institutional clients. The acquisition takes Titan Wealth's total assets under management/administration to £27.2bn. Ravenscroft will rebrand to Titan Wealth International as part of the group's push to expand...