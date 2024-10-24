Titan Wealth acquires Channel Islands-based Ravenscroft Investments

Titan Wealth has bought Channel Islands-based wealth manager Ravenscroft Investments, which operates in both Guernsey and Jersey.
Ravenscroft, one of the largest wealth managers in the Channel Islands, provides discretionary investment management, fund management, advisory investment services and execution-only trading. It also offers cash management, dealing in, and storage of, physical precious metals. Titan Wealth set to shut multi-asset range of funds It has about 100 staff to service private and institutional clients. The acquisition takes Titan Wealth's total assets under management/administration to £27.2bn. Ravenscroft will rebrand to Titan Wealth International as part of the group's push to expand...
