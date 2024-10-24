Chancellor Rachel Reeves: 'Budget will be a reset for our economy'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has told her global peers that the UK government’s first Budget next week “will be a reset for our economy”, as she reiterates Labour’s mission of investing for growth.
Speaking to her fellow finance ministers at the International Monetary Fund's annual meetings in Washington DC, Reeves will stress that the upcoming Budget will be "built on the rock of economic stability", as she sets about making the case for Britain as "a strong and credible international partner". Labour's first Budget since 2010 will "invest in the foundations of future growth", through borrowing to invest while maintaining fiscal prudence, according to the chancellor. 'It is not free money': Bond market warns Reeves to tread carefully with Budget borrowing plans To facilita...
